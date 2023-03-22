Kayode Israel
Moderator
Tinubu Linked With Drug Trafficking By US Court; Not Qualified To Contest Nigerian Presidency, Peter Obi Tells Elections Tribunal | Sahara Reporters
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday filed his petition to challenge the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February election. The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Tinubu as the winner of the...
saharareporters.com
Last edited by a moderator: