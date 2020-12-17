Airtel Users
To link your NIN to your Airtel phone number, follow the steps below:
Dial *121*1# on the Airtel line you wish to link.
Type 1 for “NIN Capture” and send.
Enter your 11-digit NIN and send.
Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.
