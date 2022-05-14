siteadmin
Strategies to optimize your website and increase sales are essential to your success as an online business owner. On BestBonus, we’ve recently updated our website design to improve your customer experience and boost sales, so we wanted to give you the inside scoop on what we’ve changed and why it has made such a difference. This way, you can follow our lead and improve your own online sales!
1) Don’t be afraid of CTAs
Do you have a ton of great content on your site, but people aren’t clicking through to your products or services? It could be time for some clear calls-to-action (CTAs). A CTA is a short, simple message that appears prominently on a page. It tells users what they can do next (often in just one or two words), and gives them an incentive to follow through.
2) Build trust with security badges
One of Bestbonus.co.nz top concerns when it comes to online security is trust—and there’s nothing that instills confidence in your visitors like badges. There are numerous ways you can display these on your site, whether it be with a Norton Secured seal or through your use of SSL certificates. These small trust-building elements can make a huge difference in winning over potential customers who might have been hesitant about doing business with you otherwise.
3) Write Clear, Concise Product Descriptions
Your product descriptions can make or break a sale. Avoid hype and focus on providing all of your customers with clear, concise information about your product, so they’ll have all of their questions answered before purchasing. This will also allow them to make an informed decision about your company and its products as well, which is important for building credibility and trust in an industry where transparency is sometimes hard to come by. Provide specific information regarding sizes, colors, dimensions and any other details that would be pertinent.
4) Include clear calls to action
Calls-to-action (CTAs) are key; they guide your readers through what you want them to do next. Be clear and direct with your CTA by clearly stating what you want your reader to do. And remember, Click here is just as effective as Click here to read more when it comes to directing a customer toward conversion. Having too many CTAs is also confusing, so keep your number of CTAs low—one or two should be sufficient for most blogs.
5) Link your products in other areas of your site
When it comes to making money, you can always try new things to see if they’ll pan out. But if you’re a business owner looking for ways to increase sales, your best bet is linking your products in areas where people are already spending their time. For example, some sites might offer additional content or events when visitors click on something—this encourages people who like a particular brand or product to spend more time at that site.
6) Keep it simple!
Keep it simple. There’s no need for a website that seems more like an encyclopedia than a sales pitch. To increase conversion, focus on features and benefits of your product or service and get down to business. Remember, you have only a few seconds to catch someone’s attention before they click away! For additional tips on creating an effective landing page.
7) Use buttons instead of text links
Visitors may be drawn to your website out of curiosity, but they aren’t always ready to jump into an email registration process. If you have any form of call-to-action on your site, be sure it’s clear and easy for them to register with one click.
