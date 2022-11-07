siteadmin
Administrator
When a beginner investor picks among hundreds of cryptocurrencies to invest in, one often faces difficulties. Experienced investors recommend buying large and popular coins and little-known and promising assets. For example, in diversifying your investment portfolio, you can choose BTC, SOL, and XRP as the most liquid assets, adding less popular such as Chainlink coin.
Why is Link Crypto Worth Buying?Chainlink crypto is a native asset of the Chainlink platform. It becomes clear from the name that the platform is “linking” something. Indeed, Chainlink connects real-sector companies with blockchain technologies, opening a wide range of opportunities to improve business processes and make them efficient. That is mainly data and money transfers around the world.
How Did the Link Coin Price Change Last Month?As of October 2022, the LINK USDT pair is traded at $6.91. During the last month, the Link crypto price varies between a maximum of $8.31 and a minimum of $6.5. The asset’s market capitalisation exceeds $3 billion and trade volume during the last 24 hours is $295 million.
