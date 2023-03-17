Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to face Real Madrid, Man City get Bayern Munich | Goal.com Nigeria
Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the 2022-23 Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash.
www.goal.com
Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to face Real Madrid, Man City get Bayern Munich | Goal.com Nigeria
Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the 2022-23 Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash.
www.goal.com