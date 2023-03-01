BREAKING: INEC declares Tinubu winner of presidential election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.
punchng.com
INEC declares Tinubu president-elect | The Nation Newspaper
The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the Saturday poll with a vote of
thenationonlineng.net
BREAKING: Tinubu takes Nigeria in closely-fought presidential election
Tinubu won the same number of states as his closest rivals, but won more votes
www.pulse.ng