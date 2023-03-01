Politics Different Headlines Announcing Tinubu's Win

LIVE: Tinubu leads after 14 states | INEC resumes collation of results 2pm

BREAKING: INEC declares Tinubu winner of presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.
INEC declares Tinubu president-elect | The Nation Newspaper

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the Saturday poll with a vote of
BREAKING: Tinubu takes Nigeria in closely-fought presidential election

Tinubu won the same number of states as his closest rivals, but won more votes
Politics Election results: Tinubu told to write acceptance speech as ‘President-elect’ - Daily Post
Politics JUST IN: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu, wins presidential election in Lagos - Premium Times
Politics INEC results: Peter Obi wins Anambra state by a wide margin - Linda Ikeji's blog
Video I Will Win Presidential Race In 2023 – Rochas Okorocha | Nigeria News Links
