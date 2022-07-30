Don’t Be In A Hurry To Impeach Buhari, Kwankwaso Tells NASS
Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged members of the National Assembly not to be in a hurry to impeach President Muhmmadu Buhari. The minority caucus of the National Assembly earlier this week resolved to begin impeachment proceedings against...
