One of the last summer's soap operas was the departure of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Since the start of the 21-22 season, everyone knew that Gareth Bale would leave Real Madrid. Only a sporting season on a level with winning the Ballon d'Or could allow him to continue at Real Madrid. It only took a few minutes to confirm that this was not his idea and that his departure was a given. The mystery was where he would land. Bale, a player who had everything to be a legend of Real Madrid and world football, decided to take a step aside at the age of 33, leaving for a lesser and uncompetitive league like MLS.
The Welsh striker rose to global fame in 2010, when, after evolving from left-back to winger, he surprised the world with his pace, run and goalscoring ability at Tottenham. Just three years later, Real Madrid swooped for his signature, shelling out 100 million euros (almost 99,5 million dollars) to make him one of the most important players in their squad. Soon, he began to show what he was capable of, being a decisive player in the famous attacking 'BBC'. But everything changed. He lost his place in the team, the fans turned away from him and what could have been his legend as a great Real Madrid player was cut short forever. Moreover, he went out on loan to Tottenham and played just six games all season this year.
Bale signed a total of 106 goals and 64 assists in the 257 games he played as a Real Madrid player, scoring so many goals that will go down in the club's history. Without going any further, that header in Lisbon that made it 2-1 for Los Blancos; that bicycle kick and subsequent goal against Karius in the final against Liverpool, or the famous Mestalla run from outside the box to beat Bartra and give Real Madrid the Copa del Rey. This time is already over. Now, Los Angeles FC of the MLS has become his new destination.
The opportunity to play for LAFC came for Bale. At the age of 33, he signs for the leader of the Western Conference, where players like Giorgio Chiellini or Carlos Vela play. In addition, he would have a good salary, a contract until the end of the year and the option to renew for one more season.
Fair with his decision
It looked like Bale would never again be the man to win the finals. However, Gareth Bale was the hero as Los Angeles FC was crowned Major League Soccer (MLS) champions with a penalty shootout win over Philadelphia Union on last Saturday. The Welsh striker scored in stoppage time to take the match into a penalty shootout and win the title.
After the goal of Philadelphia Union in 120+4', the Los Angeles fans remained confident in their team. The American sides played a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes of the match. Goals for Los Angeles were scored by Kellyn Acosta (28′), Jesus Murillo (83′) and Gareth Bale (120+8′). Philadelphia's goals came from Dániel Gazdag (59′) and Jack Elliot (85′ and 120+4′).
The former Real Madrid man, who came on in the first half of extra time, made his finals experience count. This time he led his team when they were behind and a man down after the sending-off of goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
At the end of extra time, Bale headed home to force a penalty shootout in which goalkeeper McCarty saved three shots to win 3-0 and give Los Angeles FC their first MLS title.
Crépeau suffered a chilling injury in the middle of the match. The Canada goalkeeper collided with an opposing player in the 110th minute and fractured his right leg, meaning he will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup.