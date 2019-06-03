Nigeria Business News
Member
Five hours after Google publicly announced that it was working to resolve an outage in its Cloud computing network that had taken out a large chunk of Google services as well as Shopify, Snap, Discord and other popular apps, the problem seems to be resolved.
The outage hit everything …
Read more via TechCrunch – https://tcrn.ch/314CQgI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The outage hit everything …
Read more via TechCrunch – https://tcrn.ch/314CQgI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator: