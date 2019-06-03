Airtel Unlimited Data campaign 2

Business Google’s Cloud outage is resolved, but it reveals the holes in cloud computing’s atmosphere – TechCrunch

Nigeria Business News

Nigeria Business News

Member
Five hours after Google publicly announced that it was working to resolve an outage in its Cloud computing network that had taken out a large chunk of Google services as well as Shopify, Snap, Discord and other popular apps, the problem seems to be resolved.

The outage hit everything …

google cloud.JPG

Read more via TechCrunch – https://tcrn.ch/314CQgI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
It’s good to hear they resolved the issue, but it does raise concerns about reliability. In situations like this, it might be worth considering having a backup plan in place or exploring other cloud services.
 

Similar threads

Nigeria Business News
Business Google Cloud outage hits YouTube, G Suite, Nest, and more – Digital Trends
Replies
0
Views
775
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Business Africa focused Andela cuts 400 staff as it confirms $50M in revenue – TechCrunch – TechCrunch
Replies
0
Views
986
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
curator
Business Google is Bringing the Google Developer Agency Program to Nigeria. – MissTechy
Replies
0
Views
815
curator
curator

Share the Power, Join the Success

Share your news, experiences, or promote your business. Reach out to us!

Contact us
Nigerian Bulletin - News, Lifestyle, Marketplace
About Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin is your gateway to top news, specialized lifestyle topics, and a unique, curated marketplace. It connects Nigerians worldwide with crucial updates and opportunities and is ideal for engaging press releases, effective sponsored posts, banner ads, and product showcases.

Join the community
Register Now Already have an account?
Follow Us On
Home News Lifestyle Marketplace Contact Us FAQs
Community platform by XenForo® © 2010-2024 XenForo Ltd. © 2024 NigerianBulletin.com
Privacy policy Terms and rules
Back
Top