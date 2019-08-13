General Health How fluoride in water, toothpastes diminish kidney, liver function – The Guardian Nigeria News

Exposure to fluoride, replete in toothpastes and public water, may lead to a reduction in kidney and liver function among adolescents, according to a study published by Mount Sinai researchers in Environment International in August.

The study examined the relationship between fluoride …

I just stumbled upon this thread and wanted to chime in about the study on fluoride and its potential impact on kidney and liver function. It's crazy how many things in our daily lives can have an impact on our health, even something as simple as the fluoride in our toothpaste and water.
Speaking of health, have you guys heard about the levothyroxine coupon 2023? It's a killer deal that can save you some serious cash on levothyroxine sodium, which is used to treat hypothyroidism. I found it on charityrx.com and wanted to share it in case anyone needs it. Anyway, going back to the fluoride study, it's definitely something to keep in mind and maybe consider switching to fluoride-free toothpaste or investing in a water filtration system.
 
