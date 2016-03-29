How To Check If Your National Identity Card Is Ready

M
If you have enrolled for the National identity Card for a very long time but you do not have an idea of when you would collect it, there is now an online platform where you can check the status of your identity card whether the card is ready of not. Just follow the steps below
1. Visit NIMC center: https://nimc.gov.ng/
2. Then click the proceed button
3. Now, fill in your First name, last name and your Naitional Identification Number and hit the ‘check now button’.
It will take few seconds to load and then display the status of your NIMC card.
Good luck!!!
