How To Check If Your National Identity Card Is Ready

If you have enrolled for the National identity Card for a very long time but you do not have an idea of when you would collect it, there is now an online platform where you can check the status of your identity card whether the card is ready of not. Just follow the steps below


images (39).jpg


1. Visit NIMC center: https://nimc.gov.ng/

2. Then click the proceed button

3. Now, fill in your First name, last name and your Naitional Identification Number and hit the ‘check now button’.

It will take few seconds to load and then display the status of your NIMC card.

Good luck!!!
 
The link is not functioning well..
this is what it was showing during process
" You tried to access the address
https://touch.nimc.gov.ng/ , which
is currently unavailable. Please
make sure that the web address
(URL) is correctly spelled and
punctuated, then try reloading the
page.
Request timed out while loading
"https://touch.nimc.gov.ng/".

What or which perfect link can I use to get my national identity card details, cause am fed up of its delay. it quite an age I made the registration and haven't get alert that it has been done.

Please here out with better link.
Thanks...
 
@Efua Gbadamosi Gbadmosi and @rabinoayusky, the link is quite correct. The fault is from the NIMC end and I want to believe it is being worked on. Keep on trying and rest assured that if any new development comes up, you would be informed.
 
Tochukwu1 said:
I dont know what is wrong with Nigeria Government. Imagine I enrolled since 2014 whenever I go there they will tell that it is not ready
Lol. I am sure when it is ready, you will be informed. I have a friend that got hers not long ago
 

