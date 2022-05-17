Access Bank Nigeria

MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed that the Audition for Big Brother Naija season 7 has offic commenced.

All interested applications will go through online auditions which open Sunday, 15 May, and will close Monday, 30 May 2022.

How to Apply

  • All Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a BBNaija season seven housemate.
  • Applicants are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.
  • All applicants must also be 21 years of age by July 1, 2022.
  • All Applicants must be of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document.
  • The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants.
If you think you have got what it takes and meet all the neccesary requirements, then log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to submit your application. Audition closes on the 30th of May, 2022

download (12).jpg
 

