How To Verify If Your New Driver's License Is Genuine

Carrying around a fake driver's license is illegal. Due to corruption in some of the government parastatals, some Nigerians unknowingly get issued with fake driver's licenses putting them into trouble. Listed below are the steps to verify if your new driver's license is genuine.
1. Go to www.nigeriadriverslicence.org
2. Click on DL Application
3. Click on Re-Issue of Driver’s License from the drop down for VALID Driver’s License or Renewal of Driver’s License for EXPIRED Driver’s License
4. Supply Driver’s License Number and Date of Birth in the dialog box that opens
5. Click on search
6. Click Ok from the pop up box, after confirming the Drivers License number to be correct
7. This will pull up your information as supplied when you processed the New Driver’s License
8. If it does not pull up your data, means your New Driver’s License is Fake and is not in FRSC Data Base
Note: This is only for New Driver's Licenses
Good luck.
