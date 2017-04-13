ilobet Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin

How To Verify If Your New Driver's License Is Genuine

M

mrsam

Guest
Carrying around a fake driver's license is illegal. Due to corruption in some of the government parastatals, some Nigerians unknowingly get issued with fake driver's licenses putting them into trouble. Listed below are the steps to verify if your new driver's license is genuine.

1. Go to www.nigeriadriverslicence.org


2. Click on DL Application


3. Click on Re-Issue of Driver’s License from the drop down for VALID Driver’s License or Renewal of Driver’s License for EXPIRED Driver’s License


4. Supply Driver’s License Number and Date of Birth in the dialog box that opens


5. Click on search


6. Click Ok from the pop up box, after confirming the Drivers License number to be correct


7. This will pull up your information as supplied when you processed the New Driver’s License


8. If it does not pull up your data, means your New Driver’s License is Fake and is not in FRSC Data Base

Note: This is only for New Driver's Licenses

Good luck.


For more vehicle related issues, click the links below

How To Obtain A Driving Learner's Permit In Nigeria

6 Important Vehicle Documents Police, FRSC & VIO Will Always Ask You
 

Attachments

  • vv.jpg
    vv.jpg
    23.6 KB · Views: 295
Good day. Pleas I have a serious matter that I will love you to look in to. My name is zianab. I applied for driving license since January. At Ikotun Lagos. And up till now. I am unable to get my driving license. one officer wole orisasanope collected #27,000 from me. And now he is not picking my calls. Each time I go there. I always meet so many people that we have the same issues with the same man. Officer Wole orisasanpe. I even have like 10 people's contact that have the same issues with the man. Plus help us out . This is very unfair for you to have such officer to head a driving license unit. Contact me for any other infomatiom needed.
 
Pls I lost my original driver's license. That will expire on the 24-05-2023. This is my date of birth 24-05-1990. No phc64258AA15. Pls how can I print it online to use until it expires. Thanks
 

Similar threads

S
Money Best Betting Sites in Nigeria for 2024
Replies
0
Views
12K
siteadmin
S
S
How To Get Started With Docker Hub
Replies
0
Views
4K
siteadmin
S
M
How To Obtain A Firearm Permit/License From The Nigeria Police Force
Replies
2
Views
14K
mrsam
M
M
How To Renew Your Driver's License Or Obtain A New One
Replies
0
Views
16K
mrsam
M
M
How To Replace Your Old Driver's License With The New One
Replies
0
Views
7K
mrsam
M

Share the Power, Join the Success

Share your news, experiences, or promote your business. Reach out to us!

Contact us
Nigerian Bulletin
About Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin is your gateway to top news, specialized lifestyle topics, and a unique, curated marketplace. It connects Nigerians worldwide with crucial updates and opportunities and is ideal for engaging press releases, effective sponsored posts, banner ads, and product showcases.

Join the community
Register Now Already have an account?
Follow Us On
Home News Lifestyle Marketplace Contact Us FAQs
Community platform by XenForo® © 2010-2024 XenForo Ltd. © 2024 NigerianBulletin.com
Privacy policy Terms and rules
Back
Top