How To Verify If Your New Driver's License Is Genuine

Good day. Pleas I have a serious matter that I will love you to look in to. My name is zianab. I applied for driving license since January. At Ikotun Lagos. And up till now. I am unable to get my driving license. one officer wole orisasanope collected #27,000 from me. And now he is not picking my calls. Each time I go there. I always meet so many people that we have the same issues with the same man. Officer Wole orisasanpe. I even have like 10 people's contact that have the same issues with the man. Plus help us out . This is very unfair for you to have such officer to head a driving license unit. Contact me for any other infomatiom needed.