According to INEC, to check the location of your polling unit, text the name of your state, last name, and the last six digits of your voter identification number (VIN) to 09062830860 or 09062830861.
Example: FCT MAGAJI 445322
Eligible voters can also visit here or here to get the locations of their polling units.
Get Link: https://www.thecable.ng/did-you-know-you-can-now-confirm-your-polling-unit-via-sms/amp
Example: FCT MAGAJI 445322
Eligible voters can also visit here or here to get the locations of their polling units.
Get Link: https://www.thecable.ng/did-you-know-you-can-now-confirm-your-polling-unit-via-sms/amp