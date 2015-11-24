Jesus Is Not The Son But A Servant Of God - Sheikh Hussaini Yusuf Mabera

u back up ur view bible,where r d bible Verse that confirm his the son of God

John3:16

“For God so loved the world ,

that He gave His only begotten

Son, that whosoever believeth in

Him should not perish, but have

everlasting life.”

mattew3:16 And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him: 17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.

mattew17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.

Jesus himself said it in

John 12:26-28

26 If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour. 27 Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour. 28 Father, glorify thy name. Then came there a voice from heaven, saying, I have both glorified it, and will glorify it again.

ibrahim, who is the father and who is the son?