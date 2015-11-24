Jesus Is Not The Son But A Servant Of God - Sheikh Hussaini Yusuf Mabera

Jesus Christ (AS) is a Messager of GOD not son accordily to the Bible- Sheikh Hussaini Yusuf Mabera.
 

No wonder you sheskh got attacked.somebody said he is the son of God and bible confirmed it. You are saying he is a servant, must you force your believe on someone? Can't you face your business as a servant (slave) u called urself and leave children affairs or you want to see the wrath of ur master(God)?. Slave uar and slave you will be forever until u believe Jesus by faith and be adopted as child.
 
I think that has already been established, unless you are willing to contradict the Bible or make the Bible itself a contradiction. See:
I tell you the truth, no SERVANT is greater than his MASTER, nor is a MESSENGER greater than the one who sent him” (John 13:16)
 
JESUS AS GOD'S MESSENGER

The word ''Messenger of God" stand for someone that was sent by God. No Christian will deny that Jesus was sent by God when he reads John 17:3, John 4:34, John 7:16, John 5:30.

Mathew 15:24 and John 12:49. The fact that Jesus was sent by God makes him God's messenger.

JESUS AS GOD'S SERVANT

Act 4:30:- "Signs and wonders be done through thy Holy Servant Jesus" (From the RSV)

Acts 3:13 "The God of Abraham, and of Isaac and Jacob, the God of our Fathers glorified his servant Jesus".

Acts 4:27:- "For the truth against thy Holy Servant Jesus'' See also Mathew 12:18, John 13:16 etc
 
Are you trying to say the Bible is wrong?
 
Sending your son message doesn't make him to be servant. Cause is better you send your child the most precious important message else sending servant such message will mess you up.
 
I admire your zeal to defend your faith bro, but the verses from the Bible above already have you on on a tight leash unless you have another testament/ version of the Bible that says otherwise.
 
u back up ur view bible,where r d bible Verse that confirm his the son of God
John3:16
“For God so loved the world ,
that He gave His only begotten
Son, that whosoever believeth in
Him should not perish, but have
everlasting life.”
mattew3:16 And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him: 17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.
mattew17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.
Jesus himself said it in
John 12:26-28
26 If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour. 27 Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour. 28 Father, glorify thy name. Then came there a voice from heaven, saying, I have both glorified it, and will glorify it again.
ibrahim, who is the father and who is the son?
 
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

God loved the world this way: He gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him will not die but will have eternal life.

"For this is how God loved the world: He gave his unique Son so that everyone who believes in him might not be lost but have eternal life.

I get your understanding of John 3:16, but what you can see above are different versions of translations, the second one I think would be the international standard translation, and as you can see, all have different context.
If I were for the sake of argument agree with you on your understanding what will you make of these? Because clearly other prophets were mentioned in the bible as God's son, see:

Psalms 2:7) David is the begotten Son of God.

Jacob God's firstborn son(Exodus 4:22)

Solomon is God's son (2 Samuel 7:13-14)

Ephraim is God's firstborn son (Jeremiah 31:9)

Adam is the son of God (Luke 3:38)
 
