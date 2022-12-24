Lagos at Christmas: Gridlock, hoodlums, traffic robbery, potholes everywhere
Lagos State, acclaimed to be the largest city in Nigeria and the second most populous city in Africa, is at present overwhelmed by gridlock, as it’s residents go through harrowing experiences daily, to get to their respective work and business places.
www.vanguardngr.com
Lagos at Christmas: Gridlock, hoodlums, traffic robbery, potholes everywhere
Lagos State, acclaimed to be the largest city in Nigeria and the second most populous city in Africa, is at present overwhelmed by gridlock, as it’s residents go through harrowing experiences daily, to get to their respective work and business places.
www.vanguardngr.com