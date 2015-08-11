L
LequteMan
Guest
Jovago Nigeria has released an intelligence report on Nigerian hotels based on research on the country's tourism sector.
The report listed the regions in the country with the highest number of hotels.
1. Lagos - 22 (1164 hotels in total)
2. Abuja - 6 (370)
3. Port Harcourt - 5 (226)
4. Ibadan - 2 (281)
5. Calabar - 1 (177)
