Politics List of Nigerian Senate Presidents That Were Impeached

Nigeria has had 11 Senate President since independence. Some served their full terms while others were impeached.

See list of Nigerian Senate Presidents that were impeached:

1. Evan Enwerem

He was impeached for alleged perjury and age falsification. He was President of the senate from June 3, 1999 – November 18, 1999

2. Dr. Chuba Okadigbo

He was President of the Senate between 1999–2000. The senate voted to impeach him following demands for his resignation over allegations of corruption.

