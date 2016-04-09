Nigeria has had 11 Senate President since independence. Some served their full terms while others were impeached.See list of Nigerian Senate Presidents that were impeached:1. Evan EnweremHe was impeached for alleged perjury and age falsification. He was President of the senate from June 3, 1999 – November 18, 19992. Dr. Chuba OkadigboHe was President of the Senate between 1999–2000. The senate voted to impeach him following demands for his resignation over allegations of corruption.