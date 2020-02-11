naija questions
Moderator
Your memories may be false if you try to recall events you witnessed while high on marijuana, a new study suggests.
It found that taking just one hit of the drug doubled people’s number of false memories of a virtual reality scenario, CNN reported...
Read more via WebMD Health https://ift.tt/38v1A4Q
It found that taking just one hit of the drug doubled people’s number of false memories of a virtual reality scenario, CNN reported...
Read more via WebMD Health https://ift.tt/38v1A4Q
Last edited by a moderator: