Your memories may be false if you try to recall events you witnessed while high on marijuana, a new study suggests.

It found that taking just one hit of the drug doubled people’s number of false memories of a virtual reality scenario, CNN reported...

This is interesting! From my experience, I've heard that marijuana can affect memory, but it's always good to see studies exploring this. It's a reminder to be mindful of how substances can influence our perception. However, I'll never give up on bongs; I love them. Thanks for sharing, though!
 

naija questions

