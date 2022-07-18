Marketers finally hike petrol price to N170-N190/litre
Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol will now be sold between N170/litre and N190/litre in filling stations across the country, following what is believed to be a subtle agreement between Federal Government officials and oil marketers.
punchng.com
Marketers finally hike petrol price to N170-N190/litre
Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol will now be sold between N170/litre and N190/litre in filling stations across the country, following what is believed to be a subtle agreement between Federal Government officials and oil marketers.
punchng.com