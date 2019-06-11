Access Bank Nigeria

World New Security Warning Issued For Google’s 1.5 Billion Gmail And Calendar Users – Forbes

Nigeria World News

Nigeria World News

Member
Google’s Gmail email service is used by upwards of 1.5 billion people. The Google Calendar app, meanwhile, has been downloaded more than a billion times from the Play Store.

Security researchers have this week warned that threat actors are exploiting the popularity of both in order to target users …

gmail.JPG

Read more via Forbes – http://bit.ly/2R4jAvb

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
It's a bit unsettling to hear that security researchers are waving the red flag about threat actors targeting the masses on Gmail and Calendar. With billions of users in the mix, it's like a digital playground for those up to no good.
 

Similar threads

Nigeria World News
World iPhone Hack: Google Warns 1 Billion Apple Users They May Have Been Attacked – Forbes
Replies
0
Views
673
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World New Android Warning: These 15 Malicious Apps May Be Hiding On Your Phone—Uninstall Now – Forbes
Replies
0
Views
780
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users – Forbes
Replies
0
Views
717
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Back
Top