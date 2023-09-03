Access Bank Nigeria

Nigerians Shed Tears of Joy as Seyi Exits BBN All Stars Show

Outside the house, the nation erupted in cheers. Seyi's eviction brought tears of joy to the eyes of many Nigerians who had grown weary of his controversial antics. Social media buzzed with celebratory messages, and the streets echoed with shouts of excitement.

For Seyi, it was a bittersweet moment, but for Nigerians, it was a night to remember. As the BBN All Stars Show continued, the nation eagerly anticipated the twists and turns that lay ahead, knowing that this season had already delivered its fair share of surprises
 

