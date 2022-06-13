siteadmin
A cent account is a type of trading account that not only displays the account balance in cents but also conducts transactions using cents as the unit of currency. It indicates that if you deposit ten dollars, you will have one dollar and one hundred cents in your account.
Characteristics of a cent account
Maximum ordersThe maximum number of open positions that a standard account can hold varies amongst different brokers.
Trade volumeYou will have access to a minimum trading volume of 0.01 lots if you have a cent account. This is the same as 0.0001 lots, which is equal to $10. This minimum trading volume of 0.01 lots is equivalent to $1000 for a basic account because it is the lowest possible volume.
Profit marginIn comparison to a standard account, a cent account has an exceedingly limited capacity for both trading volume and position holding, hence it stands to reason that the opportunity for profit in such little account is also limited.
Pros of using a cent accountYou might be confused about the use of a cent account at first, especially if you've never used one before. When all is said and done, there are a surprising number of advantages to it. The following is a list of some of the benefits of having a cent account:
- Because of the low volume of trades, it is easy to get started.
- Helps you become accustomed to dealing with numbers with a big number of digits.
- Reduces the risk of incurring losses as a result of restrictions placed on trading volumes and the quantity of orders
Cons of using a cent accountThere is a lot that goes into a cent account, despite the fact that it may appear to be the same as an ordinary standard account with simply more zeros. The following is a list of some of its drawbacks:
- Reduces the opportunity for making a profit as a result of the reduced batch sizes.
- Reduces the chance for making a profit as a result of placing fewer maximum orders.
- After getting used to seeing all the extra zeros in your account balance, switching to a conventional account can be difficult.
