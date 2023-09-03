Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has offered a glimpse of hope for Nigeria's currency, the Naira. During the church's monthly thanksgiving service in September, themed 'Uncommon Miracles,' Pastor Adeboye made a prediction that has stirred interest and optimism among Nigerians.As of late, the Naira has been grappling with a depreciating value compared to the United States dollar, causing economic challenges and impacting the cost of living for Nigerians. The black market exchange rate was reported to be around N915 for buying and N918 for selling, further exacerbating the situation.However, Pastor Adeboye's words have injected a sense of optimism into the nation. He shared his belief in the Naira's potential for a remarkable resurgence, even surpassing the US dollar, reminiscent of a time when the Naira held its own against major currencies."The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know," Pastor Adeboye proclaimed.He emphasized the concept of miracles being unique and sometimes incomprehensible to many. Drawing from his own experiences, he cited instances where God had blessed him with extraordinary testimonies that left people astonished."Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share," Pastor Adeboye stated.This prediction by a respected spiritual leader has generated hope and optimism among Nigerians, suggesting that better days may be on the horizon for the Naira, a development that could positively impact the nation's economy and the lives of its people