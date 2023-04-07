Sacked LP chair blames APC as police occupy secretariat
The crisis rocking the Labour Party deepened on Thursday as seven members of the National Working Committee of the party announced the replacement of the suspended chairman of the party, Julius Abure with the National Vice Chairman (South), Lamidi Apapa, as the acting chairman of the party.
