AdanmaIsrael
Member
Teoaris Consulting is a management consulting firm in Nigeria with world-class impact.We assist businesses in diverse sectors and industries to improve productivity, outperform competitors, and achieve outstanding results.
Our consulting areas include: Recruitment, Business Strategy, Training, Management Support and Business Advancement.
Our vision is to ignite changes that bring today’s insight to light, and illuminate the future.
1. We believe doing the right thing ultimately pays off.
2. We believe a well-equipped mind has the ability to conquer complexities.
3. We believe the world can only grow if we mutually grow one another
4. We believe if we truly challenge ourselves, we can be exceptional.
Our Contact
Tel: 2347061797947
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.teoaris.com
Our consulting areas include: Recruitment, Business Strategy, Training, Management Support and Business Advancement.
Our vision is to ignite changes that bring today’s insight to light, and illuminate the future.
1. We believe doing the right thing ultimately pays off.
2. We believe a well-equipped mind has the ability to conquer complexities.
3. We believe the world can only grow if we mutually grow one another
4. We believe if we truly challenge ourselves, we can be exceptional.
Our Contact
Tel: 2347061797947
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.teoaris.com
Last edited: