Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp are among the best football coaches of the 2010s and 2020s. Both Klopp and Tuchel were professional footballers. However, they became much more famous when they started their respective coaching careers.
Curiously, both of them started their coaching careers in a similar way. For example, Klopp began coaching his first professional team in 2001. In that year, he took over Mainz 05, which at the moment played at the 2. Bundesliga. Back then, Mainz was a team that was constantly threatened with relegation to the third level of German football. However, Klopp was crucial in turning the fortunes of the club around. By his third season in charge of the team, he allowed Mainz to be promoted to the 1. Bundesliga for the first time in their history.
Klopp introduced a high-pressing and attacking form of football.
Tuchel was quickly praised for also proposing his own attacking football style. He helped Mainz 05 to be promoted to the 1. Bundesliga one more time. He had some notable players on the squad, such as:

- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting;
- Julian Baumgartlinger;
- and Ádám Szalai.
After multiple successes, including a couple of Bundesliga titles and an UEFA Champions League final, Klopp left Dortmund in 2015. He was replaced, once again, by Thomas Tuchel. The latter was approached by Dortmund since they wanted to keep the attacking and attractive football style proposed by Klopp.
It can be said that Tuchel followed Klopp in Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund. However, their careers started to diverge after those squads. Klopp went on to coach Liverpool, becoming one of the most important managers in the history of the club. At the same time, Tuchel moved to PSG and then Chelsea, also being a crucial manager in both of them. In any case, it can be said that both of them are among the best German coaches ever.
Unfortunately for Klopp, Mainz was relegated to the 2. Bundesliga by the end of the 2006-07 season. He spent one more season at the club. He was replaced by none other than Thomas Tuchel.
