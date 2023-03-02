siteadmin
Patrick McEnroe is a former professional tennis player and current tennis commentator and coach. He is the older brother of former world No. 1 tennis player John McEnroe.
McEnroe began playing tennis at a young age and had a successful junior career, winning the USTA Boys 18s National Championships in 1983. He turned professional in 1988 and enjoyed a solid career. Some of the best achievements made by the American player during his career included:
● reaching a career-high ranking of 28 in 1995;
● winning one ATP title;
● and also, reaching the quarter-final of the 1995 US Open.

McEnroe was the longest serving captain of the Davis Cup of the United States. Under his tenure, the Americans won the 2007 Davis Cup. Besides this title, the team also performed greatly under his guidance.
This measure was universally criticized. Many coaches stated that many great players were already playing at standard courts at the age of seven.
In 2012, tennis coach Wayne Bryan, the father of the legendary Bryan brothers, expressed his worries about the impact of the USTA measures in a letter. McEnroe countered these concerns. Professional coaches gathered at a meeting with the USTA director to show support for Bryan's position. Even his brother, John McEnroe, concurred that the USTA's mandates were unlikely to produce a champion.
Playing the Davis Cup and captaining his teamIn addition to his singles career, Patrick McEnroe also played the Davis Cup for the United States. He mostly played at doubles in different editions of this tournament. Also, in 2000, he replaced his brother John as captain of the Davis Cup team of the United States.
Controversy with player development in the United StatesPatrick McEnroe took on the role of General Manager of USTA Player Development in 2008 and implemented measures aimed at supporting junior tennis. One of these measures, which proved to be controversial, required young players under the age of 10 to play on smaller courts with lighter tennis balls.
