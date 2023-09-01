President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the United Nations (UN) to provide more practical support to Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing the global implications of terrorism on peace, displacement, and poverty.During a meeting with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, President Tinubu stressed that terrorism has hindered development progress and increased instability, particularly in communities and families. He called for more consistent and substantive UN cooperation in addressing this challenge.The president emphasized that future collaboration should be grounded in the UN charter, not just charity, and urged the UN to step up its support. He recognized the UN's efforts but noted that there is room for improvement.Tinubu emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty and injustice, and highlighted Nigeria's commitment to investments in education and social security.In response, Mr. Voronkov commended Nigeria's contributions to global counter-terrorism efforts and announced plans for a Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja in April 2024, with a focus on African nations and their agenda.President Tinubu's call for enhanced UN support reflects the ongoing global concern over terrorism's impact on peace and development, particularly in regions affected by insurgencies