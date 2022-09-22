Kayode Israel
EXCLUSIVE: APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Rejects Buhari’s Nominee, Okadigbo's Widow, As South-East Coordinator, Appoints Campaign Secretary Against Party’s Advice | Sahara Reporters
A fresh crisis is currently brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) after its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Margaret Chuba Okadigbo as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-East...
