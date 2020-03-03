Gambling on eSports is a bigger industry than one may assume. This year, the industry is said to hit $23.5 billion in revenue. It’s extremely popular among the fans of video games and resembles a lot the traditional betting on sports. However, here users may pick whether to bet real money or skins.
Bookmakers now follow numerous eSports tournaments and championships to accept bets on them. Today we’ll discuss the most well-known video games a person may bet on as well as which tournaments to follow.
How to bet on eSports?
Betting websites usually provide simple instructions and have intuitively-navigated interfaces. For instance, when a user bets via Parimatch.co.tz, the steps look the following way:
- The first step is to pick the bookmaker that accepts bets on eSports;
- Make sure the licensed bookie has the video game you are interested in;
- Check out the welcome bonuses to make the experience even better;
- To bet on any video game, one must pick the game/event;
- Define the kind of bet, since there are numerous options here;
- Make a prediction based on the bet kind, e.g. predict the winning team;
- Bet the sum of money you find reasonable;
- Verify the action by submitting the bet.
Video games you can bet on
Most bookmakers accept bets on four major video games. They are League of Legends, Dota 2, CS: GO (also known as Counter-Strike), and Fortnite. Other options exist as well. There are many video games like FIFA, Overwatch, etc. Let’s get to know more about the peculiarities of betting on each of these six games.
League of Legends
LoL is a video game with the largest Internet community. This game is included in tournaments like the League of Legends Championship Series, LoL World Championship, MSI, LoL All-Star, etc. The popularity of the professional leagues is one of the reasons why bookmakers began accepting bets on the game.
Betting on this game stands out from the rest due to betting possibilities other video games do not have. Aside from traditional bets on the winning teams, users may bet on extra achievements like First Blood, Baron Nashor, Pentakill, etc. There are odds for handicap bets during the playoffs and knockout-stages, too.
Dota 2
This is the successor to the world-known Warcraft III modification. The title stands for the Defense of the Ancients. At first, it was included in The International tournament from Valve with the prize pool of $1.6 million. Since then, the game has gained massive popularity. Millions of people play it now. The price pools also grew to over $20 million.
Bookmakers accept predictions for the most popular tournaments that include this video game. For instance, the TI series worldwide. Now users can bet on the winning team and special Data 2 achievements. Depending on the bookmaker one uses, the options may also include betting on how far the team gets in the tournament as well as fantasy team betting.
CS: GO
Wherever a person goes looking for eSports, CS: GO will pop up for sure. Counter-Strike is undoubtedly the most widespread video game. It is a tactical shooter video game that was created by the same company that made Dota 2, Valve Corporation. Today the most played version is Counter-Strike: Global Offense.
Many bookmakers from all around the world accept bets on this kind of eSports. They offer users to predict the outcome of the professional tournaments and leagues including IEM, E-League, DreamHack, EPS Winter, etc.
Fortnite
The original co-op sandbox survival game was launched in 2017. Since then, it has become extremely popular all across the globe. Now people can play, watch, and bet on Fortnite Battle Royale.
Major Fortnite betting events include Twitchcon, Fortnite World Cup, Fall Skirmish series, etc.
FIFA
This is the most popular soccer simulator in the world. It’s currently present in the eSports world and many bookmakers accept bets on FIFA 19. To make good predictions, one needs to do lots of research. There are dedicated forums a person may use to find out details and insights into the players and teams. In general, a person should analyze the last five games, find out how the teams played against the previous opponents, and compare the styles of play.
The bookmakers accept bets of different types including league, single game, tournament, and special bets. FIFA is present at such tournaments as ESL, FIWC, etc.
Overwatch
The game quickly became in demand as is combines MOBAs and FPS games. Blizzard Entertainment released it in 2016. So far over 25 million gamers have played it. Overwatch is a unique combination of two different genres. It’s both interesting to watch and play.
The biggest tournament here is the Overwatch World Cup. It also takes part in The Overwatch League. Users may place a variety of bets including betting on the winner, handicaps, fifth map, exact score, and over/under bets.
Bottom line
Betting on eSports is exciting. One can win money and add thrill to watching the favorite video games. The selection of games a user may bet on is enormous, too. The list includes such video games as League of Legends, FIFA, Overwatch, CS: GO, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Call of Duty, and so on. Everyone is sure to find something for one’s taste. However, it’s important to remember that favorite teams do not always win. That’s why bets and predictions should be realistic and objective. This is the only way to make correct bets and win money.
