VPNs malfunction, servers break down, and if your VPN drops, your IP will be made public. You probably won't care if all you do is switch between geo proxy chrome extension. You need to set up a fail-safe if you wish to hide your IP from programs or the computer (for example, if you torrent and don't want your ISP's IP revealed to peers). Some VPN clients allow you to stop an app process when your connection drops. A better strategy is a system-wide failsafe where all internet traffic is diverted if the VPN goes down. This implies that even if the VPN client fails, Dunc will still work.