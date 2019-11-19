General Health Video: How to manage mental health – P.M. News

Lots of people go through stuff alone, without letting others share their problems.

Slowly some individuals slip into depression, others who cannot condole what life throws at them end up committing suicide. Content creator and Youtuber Dimma Umeh urges people to stay around those …



Read more via P.M. News https://ift.tt/2QwsraM
 
It's essential to bring awareness to mental health and encourage open conversations about it. Many people indeed face challenging times in their lives, and sometimes they struggle in silence, which can lead to more significant problems like depression or even thoughts of suicide.
 

