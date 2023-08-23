Frustrated by the deteriorating cleanliness and chaotic transportation system in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on top administration officials to shape up or consider reassignment. Specifically, he directed the head of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to clean up the city, warning that he would be relentless to the point of raising his blood pressure.Addressing transportation concerns, Wike candidly informed senior secretariat officials in pidgin that "trouble has arrived." He conveyed this message during the handover ceremony of the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, in Abuja.Wike emphasized his commitment to executing projects without abandonment, expressing his belief in President Bola Tinubu's renewed vision for the region. Urging immediate action, Wike stressed the importance of swift results to restore faith in the government's intentions.Highlighting issues like non-functioning street lights, Wike instructed the head of street lights to expedite their restoration. Similarly, Wike exerted strong pressure on the sanitation director, noting his intention to ensure a clean Abuja, even if it means causing high blood pressure.The minister's tough approach extended to transportation, with Wike declaring, "Trouble has arrived, there are too many illegal bus stops in the city." He emphasized that inefficiency will not be tolerated.Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, echoed Wike's vision, pledging to replicate his successes from Rivers State within the FCT. The permanent secretary assured support for Wike and Mahmoud's endeavors, while the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority expressed gratitude for their service.Source: Vanguard Nigeria.