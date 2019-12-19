The biggest challenge to why people do not exercise is the "lack of time". How can we overcome this and other challenges related to playing sports and regular physical recreation at a time when we live very fast and want to excel in all spheres of life?
How do busy people fit training and work?
If you look at the daily plans of successful people you will see that as a rule, they involve some kind of sports activities. A good indicator of this is the statistics of how many people in the EU engage in regular physical activities.
That included sports, dance, and hobbies such as gardening, walking, etc. The results clearly show that managers will exercise more regularly than lower-level workers.
The key difference between active and inactive people is in prioritizing sports over another aspect of life.
It’s Hard To Make That Decision. So, How Can We Do It?
Imagine a 4 burner electric stove. Each of these 4 burners is one area in life
1. Work
2. Family
3. Health
4. Friends
It turns out that if you want to be successful in one area, you need to turn off one burner. If you want to be extra successful in one area, you'll shut down two burners.
The question that follows is: How important is sport to you? Do you want to be successful in it? Do you want to move forward, commit to a result: finish a marathon, do an Ironman triathlon, lift more pounds at the gym?
Or is it your goal to do sports only for recreational purposes: to be healthy, to tighten your muscles and lose some weight? If you have a sporting goal then you need to commit of course. This means that you extinguish a single burner. Want to be a really good "age grouper" in terms of being top in your category?
For instance, the best physically built programmer or the best fit banker? Then you need to put out two burners. Or has it happened to you already, spontaneously!
If you do not have a sporting goal but your goal is just recreation, then your attitude towards sport is more in the idea of "I will go for a run today" or "I will go to the gym today" and the like.
You can check out earthnetworks.com to see how to make such exercising fun, safe and lasting. But what if even that does not happen? What if you're always looking for excuses?
So what's the best? How will you lose all these extra pounds?
For Those Who Haven’t Got Enough Time...
If you don't already have time to exercise every day and you just can't stick to your diet, try these little tricks that can help you lose weight and stay healthy.
Still, keep in mind that without a workout, you’ll hardly remain fit.
Eat Healthier
The principles of healthy eating are simple and NHS provides several tips. You may find it difficult to get rid of some bad habits but try for at least 10 - 15 days.
You will certainly feel better and, you will admit, this is a reason to adhere to the dietary rules. The first thing you have to do is try to eat at about the same time each day. Your digestive system is like a small factory where every production process has its own running time. Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.
Discard white sugar and alcohol and use unrefined sea salt and turmeric in the kitchen. Did you know that butterless popcorn is low on calories?
Replace chips and other unhealthy snacks with them. Remove chocolate biscuits full of fat and sugar from your table.
Take one nice bowl and fill it with almonds, raisins, cranberries and dried figs. Not only will you quench your craving for sweets, but you will also boost your immune system because all these healthy and delicious snacks are packed with Vitamin B.
Drink Plenty Of Water
As the winter and cooler weather coming, it is easy to forget about regularly hydrating your body.
Dehydration causes accumulation of water in the body, and especially in our belly region. Reduce dehydration and ugly pads by drinking at least 1.5 litres of plain water daily.
Get A Water Bottle
But what if you are at work all day? You can't get up to the water machine every now and then without arousing your colleagues' curiosity. So, get yourself one of the great water bottles that are practical for both - exercise and office work. One of these is the Kool8, practical, beautifully designed and very durable water bottle.
This bottle is recommended by Cool Things Chicago as one of the currently best in the market. It is made of stainless steel that ensures its durability. The colours and modern design make it an indispensable accessory in the gym, as well as practising long walks, or at work.
Quit chewing gum
Gum chewing is accompanied by the ingestion of large amounts of air, which builds up in our body and causes bloating.
Researchers at an American Gastroenterology Institute say chewing gum is the cause of much bloating problem. If you want to freshen up your breath, reach for menthol candy - sugar free of course.
Take vitamin supplements
Include dietary supplements in the form of B complex and vitamin D in combination with calcium.
The excess estrogen hormone in women causes it to retain pads in the waist area, and both supplements have been shown to reduce the presence of this female hormone.
Regular Stool
Overloading and fast everyday life are the most common reasons for messy stool. Many people use the exact time of day for this physical function, otherwise, they suppress the need on the pretext of having more important things to do.
And the moment you train your brain to learn to dismiss those signals, you consciously guide your body to the path to constipation and regular bloating.
Relax
When stressed, the body instinctively boosts the production of the hormone cortisol, which negatively affects the digestive system and causes constipation.
On top of that, the stress hormone is also responsible for the accumulation of fatty pads in the abdomen. Instead of nervousness, choose some relaxing activity that you can do every day for at least 20 minutes.
