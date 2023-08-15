The aftermath of Senate President Godswill Akpabio's comments regarding a token for senators' holiday continues to reverberate, with concerns deepening over its negative impact on the administration. Indications have emerged that the presidency is dissatisfied with the unfavorable perception arising from Akpabio's statement.Sources have revealed that individuals within President Bola Tinubu's inner circle have initiated a discreet yet determined search for a replacement for Senate President Godswill Akpabio. This search is reportedly accompanied by contemplation of potential adjustments to the Senate's existing leadership structure, which could follow once a suitable successor is identified.This development follows the recent disapproval expressed by the presidency concerning Akpabio's public incident last week. During a session, Akpabio announced that a token would be sent to senators to support their vacation, a statement met with widespread criticism. Akpabio swiftly revised his statement in response to the negative reception. The incident was televised live, amplifying its impact.The fallout from this event resulted in public outcry, with some Nigerians accusing senators of exploiting the nation's resources. The controversy compelled certain lawmakers to clarify that they received a modest N2 million as leave allowance, countering exaggerated figures previously circulated.The presidency's apparent disapproval of Akpabio's comments has now escalated to the point where potential leadership changes in the Senate are being contemplated. As this situation evolves, it remains to be seen how the pursuit of a replacement for Akpabio will impact the Senate's dynamics and the larger political landscape.Source: Leadership Newspaper