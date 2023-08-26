A tragic incident occurred in Nnewi, Anambra State, as a pastor identified as Pastor Prosper Obum Igboke took his own life. The man allegedly jumped from a two-storey building after his lover rejected his marriage proposal. According to sources, the 30-year-old pastor had supported his girlfriend through university, only to face disappointment when he proposed to her.
A relative of the deceased, speaking anonymously to DAILY POST, expressed shock at the pastor's actions. The source mentioned that the community's tradition in Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA, Abia State, dictates that the man be buried in a forest for committing sacrilege.
The tragic incident sheds light on the emotional toll of heartbreak and rejection. The man's final act has left friends, family, and the community in mourning. The pastor's burial in a forest underlines the cultural significance and consequences of his actions within the context of local traditions.