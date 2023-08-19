Access Bank Nigeria

Metro ARCON DG Clarifies: Tinubu Wasn't Behind Removal of 'All Eyes on the Judiciary' Billboards

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-19T191232.817.jpg

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has explained the removal of billboards featuring the slogan "All Eyes on the Judiciary," clarifying that the advertisements violated vetting guidelines and posed a risk of instigating public unrest. According to ARCON's Director-General, the advertising industry in Nigeria adheres to regulated principles that prohibit disparagement and comparative advertising without proper justification. The controversial billboards, which were removed, made claims that contravened these principles and even breached the principle of fair hearing, as they focused on a subject that was before the court.

The DG further emphasized that the advertisements were politically aligned, potentially exacerbating the current heated political environment. He cited the need to prevent further division along political and religious lines.

The decision to dissolve the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) Secretariat and suspend its directors was taken to investigate the erroneous approval of one of the materials. Despite claims that President Bola Tinubu influenced the actions, the DG denied any interference from the presidency, stating that the issue was administrative and aligned with ARCON's commitment to maintaining advertising standards and public peace. The DG stressed that freedom of speech is not absolute and must not infringe upon others' rights or risk causing social unrest.
 

Similar threads

E
  • Sticky
Business All Eyes on the Judiciary' Billboard Issue Forces FG to Dissolve Advertising Standard Panel
Replies
0
Views
155
ese
E
E
Business FG dissolves Advertising Standard Panel over ‘all eyes on the judiciary’ billboards - Nairametrics
Replies
0
Views
285
ese
E
K
Politics All Eyes On The Judiciary slogan not offensive to right-thinking persons – Atedo Peterside - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
78
Kayode Israel
K
E
  • Sticky
Politics FG to Arraign Emefiele and Allies on N6.9bn Procurement Fraud Charges This Thursday
Replies
0
Views
144
ese
E
E
Metro Tinubu breaks silence on Amotekun - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
783
ese
E
Back
Top