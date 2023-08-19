The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has explained the removal of billboards featuring the slogan "All Eyes on the Judiciary," clarifying that the advertisements violated vetting guidelines and posed a risk of instigating public unrest. According to ARCON's Director-General, the advertising industry in Nigeria adheres to regulated principles that prohibit disparagement and comparative advertising without proper justification. The controversial billboards, which were removed, made claims that contravened these principles and even breached the principle of fair hearing, as they focused on a subject that was before the court.The DG further emphasized that the advertisements were politically aligned, potentially exacerbating the current heated political environment. He cited the need to prevent further division along political and religious lines.The decision to dissolve the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) Secretariat and suspend its directors was taken to investigate the erroneous approval of one of the materials. Despite claims that President Bola Tinubu influenced the actions, the DG denied any interference from the presidency, stating that the issue was administrative and aligned with ARCON's commitment to maintaining advertising standards and public peace. The DG stressed that freedom of speech is not absolute and must not infringe upon others' rights or risk causing social unrest.