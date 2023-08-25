The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged President Bola Tinubu to promptly release the eight months of withheld salaries for lecturers, a consequence of the "2022 patriotic strike action triggered by government's failure" to uphold agreements made with the union. Additionally, ASUU called on the current administration to expedite the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU/FGN Agreement based on the recommendations of the Prof. Nimi Briggs committee to restore the integrity of the university system.ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, conveyed in a statement that the National Executive Council (NEC) convened to address various issues concerning the university system and the nation. The NEC meeting occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, from August 19 to 20.Osodeke revealed that ASUU members opposed the President's dissolution of the governing councils of federal universities, deeming it a violation of existing laws.The statement emphasized that the past strike actions taken by ASUU were attributed to successive governments' failure to honor agreements reached through the collective bargaining principle established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and incorporated into Nigeria's labor law.ASUU acknowledged ongoing efforts to compel the Federal Government to release the withheld salaries of academics. The statement called on ASUU's national leadership, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and all genuine patriots to exert unwavering efforts in this regard.The NEC expressed concern about outstanding promotion arrears owed to ASUU members due to disruptions resulting from the mandatory enrollment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform. The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) was criticized for not addressing the issue despite the union's and university administrations' multiple attempts.ASUU urged the OAGF to swiftly release the accumulated promotion arrears to members to ensure industrial peace and harmony.Furthermore, ASUU rejected all unauthorized appointments sponsored by the IPPIS and its representatives within Nigerian public universities.