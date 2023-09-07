Nottingham Forest's prolific Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the August 2023 Premier League Player of the Month award. Awoniyi's stellar performance saw him net three goals in just four appearances, continuing his remarkable scoring streak from the previous season.



In a statement released on Thursday, the Premier League acknowledged Awoniyi's achievement, noting that he scored in each of Nottingham Forest's first three matches, extending his impressive scoring streak to seven consecutive Premier League games. This remarkable feat positions him as only the third African player in history to achieve such a milestone.



Awoniyi faces stiff competition for the prestigious award, with contenders including West Ham's Jarod Bowen, Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison, Rodri from Manchester City, Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford, and Kaoru Mitoma representing Brighton and Hove Albion.



Fans can cast their votes for the winner on the EA Sports website until 12 p.m. on Monday, September 11. A panel of football experts will also contribute to selecting the recipient, with the winner set to be announced next week.



addition to his Premier League accolades, Awoniyi will be representing Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against São Tomé and Principe this weekend. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal has been nominated for Manager of the Month, following his team's impressive unbeaten streak in the review period.



