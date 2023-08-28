Tolanibaj, the fourth evicted contestant from Big Brother Naija All Stars, has explained the shift in her relationship with Neo, shedding light on why she became involved with him despite her earlier claim of not finding him attractive.During an interview with show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu following her eviction, Tolanibaj disclosed that she developed an attraction to Neo after recognizing qualities in him that others overlooked. When Ebuka inquired about her initial statement regarding not being drawn to Neo, she responded, "Neo is a sweet guy. I saw some things others didn’t see in him."Regarding her connection with Neo's ex-girlfriend and fellow contestant Vee Iye, who was part of the jurors that saved her in the previous week, Tolanibaj clarified that they are not close friends but maintain a "cordial" relationship.Tolanibaj also shared that her eviction did not come as a surprise to her. In response to Ebuka's question about her expectations, she remarked, "Yes. Just energy. I felt like I was already tired of the house. I said some parting words to a few people."