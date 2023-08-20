Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment BBNaija All Stars Update: Kiddwaya Voted Out of the House

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-20T195746.179.jpg
In a recent turn of events on Big Brother Naija All Stars, housemate Kiddwaya has faced eviction and been eliminated from the show. This marks the third eviction of the current season.

Kiddwaya's departure was decided by an eviction jury consisting of former BBNaija housemates: Veeiye, Saskay, and Elozonam. As the jury reached their decision, Kiddwaya bid farewell to his fellow housemates and exited the competition.

His eviction has sparked discussions among fans of the show, as they analyze the impact of his departure on the dynamics within the house. With the competition progressing, viewers are keen to see how this development will shape the relationships and strategies of the remaining contestants.

Kiddwaya's elimination from the All Stars season adds another layer of excitement and unpredictability to the BBNaija experience, showcasing the evolving nature of reality TV competitions.
 

Similar threads

K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Angel Lacks Home Training – Kiddwaya – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
291
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: “N120m Grand Prize Not Enough For My Upkeep” – Kiddwaya Brags - Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
373
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya Becomes Head of House, Picks Pere, Neo, 2 Other BFFs to Enjoy Win With Him - Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
265
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Female Housemates Not ‘Wife Materials’ – Kiddwaya - Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
235
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment BBNaija All Stars: Housemates save Soma from possible eviction - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
252
Kayode Israel
K
Back
Top