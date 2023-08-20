In a recent turn of events on Big Brother Naija All Stars, housemate Kiddwaya has faced eviction and been eliminated from the show. This marks the third eviction of the current season.
Kiddwaya's departure was decided by an eviction jury consisting of former BBNaija housemates: Veeiye, Saskay, and Elozonam. As the jury reached their decision, Kiddwaya bid farewell to his fellow housemates and exited the competition.
His eviction has sparked discussions among fans of the show, as they analyze the impact of his departure on the dynamics within the house. With the competition progressing, viewers are keen to see how this development will shape the relationships and strategies of the remaining contestants.
Kiddwaya's elimination from the All Stars season adds another layer of excitement and unpredictability to the BBNaija experience, showcasing the evolving nature of reality TV competitions.