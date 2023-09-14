Nigeria has once again plunged into darkness as the national grid, managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a catastrophic collapse. In the early hours of the day, The Guardian conducted a check and found that the grid's capacity had plummeted to a mere 273 megawatts, sourced from only two of the more than 27 electricity generation points.This disheartening development comes just a week after TCN celebrated 400 days of questionable grid stability, highlighting the fragility of the country's power infrastructure. Several Distribution Companies confirmed that the grid failure occurred at 00:41 AM, leading to the shutdown of most of their feedersAs of 4:00 AM on Thursday, only five generating plants were contributing to the grid. Afam VI generated 0.70MW, Dadinkowa had 0.00MW, Ibom Power produced 32.90MW, Jebba contributed 240MW, and Olorunsogo had zero generation.At around 1 AM, the total power on the grid had dwindled to a mere 35MW, signifying a complete collapse of the system. However, it gradually recovered to 273MW at the time of this report.Notably, TCN had not responded to inquiries regarding this alarming development, leaving many Nigerians concerned about the ongoing challenges in the country's power sector and the reliability of its national grid.