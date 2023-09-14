Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Blackout Imminent As National Grid Suffers Yet Another Collapse

E

ese

Moderator
17665578_powersubstation1140x570_jpeg874962ebd4e2165e4d21d21cc8db1702.jpeg

Nigeria has once again plunged into darkness as the national grid, managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Osogbo, Osun State, suffered a catastrophic collapse. In the early hours of the day, The Guardian conducted a check and found that the grid's capacity had plummeted to a mere 273 megawatts, sourced from only two of the more than 27 electricity generation points.

This disheartening development comes just a week after TCN celebrated 400 days of questionable grid stability, highlighting the fragility of the country's power infrastructure. Several Distribution Companies confirmed that the grid failure occurred at 00:41 AM, leading to the shutdown of most of their feeders

As of 4:00 AM on Thursday, only five generating plants were contributing to the grid. Afam VI generated 0.70MW, Dadinkowa had 0.00MW, Ibom Power produced 32.90MW, Jebba contributed 240MW, and Olorunsogo had zero generation.

At around 1 AM, the total power on the grid had dwindled to a mere 35MW, signifying a complete collapse of the system. However, it gradually recovered to 273MW at the time of this report.

Notably, TCN had not responded to inquiries regarding this alarming development, leaving many Nigerians concerned about the ongoing challenges in the country's power sector and the reliability of its national grid.
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Blackout Worsens As National Grid Suffers Second Collapse Within 48 Hours – Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
452
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Boko Haram cuts off Maiduguri from national electricity grid, burns UN facility (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
1K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Nationwide Blackout as Grid Collapses in Benin – Olisa.tv
Replies
0
Views
723
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Darkness across Nigeria as national grid ‘collapses’ again – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
891
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Nigeria plunged into darkness as national grid collapses again – Premium Times
Replies
0
Views
776
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Back
Top