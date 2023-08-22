The former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged with bribery offences by British police. UK authorities suspect her of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding oil and gas contracts worth millions of pounds. Serving during the administration of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015, the 63-year-old ex-minister also held the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, highlighted, "We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts. These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation."
The NCA revealed that Alison-Madueke is alleged to have benefited from various perks including over £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, luxurious family vacations, and multiple London properties' usage. The charges also outline rewards such as furniture, property renovations, staff provision, private school fees, as well as gifts from upscale designer shops like Cartier and Louis Vuitton
