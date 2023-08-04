Contempt charge: We’ll embark on nationwide strike Aug 14, if… — NLC
THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday threatened to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike from August 14, if, at the close of work on Friday, August 11, the contempt charge against it by the Federal Government was not withdrawn.
www.vanguardngr.com
