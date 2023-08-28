The French government has announced a ban on the wearing of abayas, loose-fitting full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools. Gabriel Attal, France's education minister, stated that the abaya represents "a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute."Attal emphasized the importance of a secular educational environment where a student's religion is not immediately discernible. He stated, "When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them." The ban, effective from September 4, aligns with France's strict regulations against religious symbols in state schools and government buildings, as these are considered to breach secular laws.Attal highlighted that secularism signifies the freedom for individuals to achieve empowerment through education. France's history involves the removal of traditional Catholic influence from public education and the ban on head scarves since 2004. The decision to ban full face veils in 2010 was met with criticism from the Muslim community. The new abaya ban underscores the ongoing debate surrounding secularism, cultural expression, and religious freedom in the French educational system.