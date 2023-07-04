BREAKING: APC rejects principal officers announced by Abbas, Akpabio - Daily Trust
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the principal officers announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. The presiding officers of the …
dailytrust.com
BREAKING: APC rejects principal officers announced by Abbas, Akpabio - Daily Trust
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the principal officers announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. The presiding officers of the …
dailytrust.com