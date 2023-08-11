According to a recent report from the Leadership Newspaper, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has outlined the conditions necessary for the reopening of land borders across the country. During a visit to the Ogun 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Idiroko, Ogun State, Adeniyi revealed that the NCS would consider reviewing certain policies if there is a high level of compliance from the border communities.



One of the key policies under consideration is the review of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply policy to filling stations located within 20 kilometers of the nation's borders. Adeniyi emphasized that some concerns raised by the border communities go beyond the direct mandate of the Customs service, involving policies made by higher authorities. However, if compliance with existing import and export laws is observed and there's cooperation from the communities in enforcing these laws, the NCS would recommend reviewing the closure of the borders, the importation of used vehicles through the borders, and the restriction of petrol filling stations around the borders.



Adeniyi also stressed the importance of national and regional security, especially given the strategic significance of Idiroko as a gateway into Nigeria and the Benin Republic. He called on Customs officers to be dedicated to their duty in preventing criminal activities such as smuggling, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other activities that jeopardize national security. Adeniyi emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among different agencies, as criminals engaged in cross-border illegal activities often engage in various crimes simultaneously, such as smuggling arms, currency trafficking, and money laundering.



The acting CGC's visit aimed to reiterate the collective responsibility of government agencies in securing the nation's borders and tackling various criminal activities that threaten public safety and security in the region. The review of relevant policies is contingent upon the cooperation of the border communities and the effectiveness of efforts to uphold import and export laws.