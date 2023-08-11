Access Bank Nigeria

Metro "Customs Unveils Guidelines for Reopening Land Borders To Vehicles, Rice, and More"

E

ese

Moderator
According to a recent report from the Leadership Newspaper, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has outlined the conditions necessary for the reopening of land borders across the country. During a visit to the Ogun 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Idiroko, Ogun State, Adeniyi revealed that the NCS would consider reviewing certain policies if there is a high level of compliance from the border communities.

One of the key policies under consideration is the review of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply policy to filling stations located within 20 kilometers of the nation's borders. Adeniyi emphasized that some concerns raised by the border communities go beyond the direct mandate of the Customs service, involving policies made by higher authorities. However, if compliance with existing import and export laws is observed and there's cooperation from the communities in enforcing these laws, the NCS would recommend reviewing the closure of the borders, the importation of used vehicles through the borders, and the restriction of petrol filling stations around the borders.

Adeniyi also stressed the importance of national and regional security, especially given the strategic significance of Idiroko as a gateway into Nigeria and the Benin Republic. He called on Customs officers to be dedicated to their duty in preventing criminal activities such as smuggling, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other activities that jeopardize national security. Adeniyi emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among different agencies, as criminals engaged in cross-border illegal activities often engage in various crimes simultaneously, such as smuggling arms, currency trafficking, and money laundering.

The acting CGC's visit aimed to reiterate the collective responsibility of government agencies in securing the nation's borders and tackling various criminal activities that threaten public safety and security in the region. The review of relevant policies is contingent upon the cooperation of the border communities and the effectiveness of efforts to uphold import and export laws.
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Customs Lists Conditions For Reopening Land Borders To Vehicles, Rice, Others - Leadership Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
19
ese
E
J
Metro 10 requirements you need to be eligible for customs recruitment - Daily Trust
Replies
0
Views
5K
jade
J
Nigeria Business News
Business LCCI Condemns Deployment Of Customs Strike Force To Ports – Leadership Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
1K
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
siteadmin
Politics Customs to deploy drones to check rice smuggling – Punch Newspapers
Replies
0
Views
672
siteadmin
siteadmin
L
Metro Customs Sends Warning to Nigerians Intending to Buy Imported Vehicles
Replies
0
Views
3K
LequteMan
L
Back
Top