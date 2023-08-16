Three prominent Nigerians have emerged among the richest black individuals globally despite facing economic challenges within Nigeria. Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga are featured in the list of richest black people on earth.Topping the list is Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual and President of the Dangote Group. He owns 85% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement, Africa's largest cement producer, which operates in 10 African countries and boasts a capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons of cement annually. Dangote's operations also extend to a fertilizer plant and the Dangote Refinery, set to be one of the world's largest oil refineries upon completion.Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, is another Nigerian billionaire on the list. His conglomerate is active in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate. Rabiu merged his Obu Cement company with Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria early in 2020 to form BUA Cement Plc, which is traded on the Nigerian stock exchange.The list also includes Mike Adenuga, Nigeria's second richest person, known for his ventures in telecom and oil production. Adenuga owns Globacom, Nigeria's third-largest mobile phone network, and Conoil Producing, an oil exploration company with operations in the Niger Delta.Despite Nigeria's economic challenges, these individuals have managed to accumulate significant wealth through their diverse business ventures, reflecting their impact on various sectors both within Nigeria and globally.Source: Forbes