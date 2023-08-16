Access Bank Nigeria

Davido Splurges N577m on Diamond Necklace to Mark 'Timeless' Album Release

Afrobeat sensation Davido has marked the success of his "Timeless" album by acquiring a lavish diamond necklace worth over 500 million naira. The custom-designed pendant, adorned with diamonds, was crafted by the renowned luxury jewelry brand Local Kettle Brothers UK Jewelers.

The pendant serves as a commemoration of the monumental achievement of his multi-platinum album "Timeless." In a video shared on his Instagram page, Davido is seen receiving the exquisite piece of jewelry from the designers. The video captures the moment the diamond pendant is retrieved from a secure box and gently placed around the musician's neck.

Expressing his contentment, Davido remarked, "I turned sand to diamond," a reference to his impressive transformation from humble beginnings to a symbol of luxury and success.

Davido's "Timeless" album, which was released earlier in the year, has garnered immense popularity, amassing over 1 billion streams across various platforms. The acquisition of the opulent diamond pendant serves as a testament to his dedication and achievements in the music industry.

The pendant's dazzling design and the significant investment it represents underscore Davido's commitment to celebrating his accomplishments in a truly exceptional manner.

Source: Punch Newspaper
 

